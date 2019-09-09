HSSC recruitment 2019 notification for 4322 jobs is out; HSSC application date, vacancy details

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Sep 09: HSSC recruitment 2019 notification for 4322 job openings is out and the online application process would begin from September 20. These 4322 Haryana govt jobs are for various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations in the state administration and the last date to apply for these HSSC jobs is October 9.

Under the HSSC recruitment drive to fill up 4322 vacancies under Advt. No 15/2019, maximum number of jobs are for Nurse post. HSSC job notification states that there 1584 job openings for the post of Staff Nurse.

Other than Nurse vacancies, the other posts for which HSSC has invited application are Dental Hygienist, Lab Technician, Lab Attendant, Clerk, Pharmacist, Junior System Engineer, MPHW, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, TB Health Visitor, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant and Supervisor, Welfare Organiser, Accountant and Sub Inspector.

The number of openings and education qualification required are different for each opening announced. For these details, please download the HSSC jobs notification in pdf from the link given below.

HSSC recruitment notification for 4322 in pdf download link: Click Here

HSSC Haryana Govt jobs apply online link/URL:

www.recruitment-portal.in/adv152019.html

(The link has not been activated yet, it will be activated on September 20)

HSSC Exam Date: The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held in the month of November or December. The date,time and place of examination will be as per admit card.

HSSC Recruitment: Important dates

Date of publication - 7thSeptember, 2019

Opening date for submission of online applications - 20thSeptember, 2019

Closing date for submission of online application - 9thOctober, 2019 (by 11:59PM)

Closing date for deposit of fee 12th October

Steps to apply for HSSC jobs announced under Advt. No 15/2019:

HSSC official website is hssc.gov.in

This site has all the information about ongoing and upcoming HSSC recruitments.'

After September 20, 2019, visit www.recruitment-portal.in/adv152019.html

The activated link will options to register and Apply online.

Candidate should register first and create a new ID and Password.

Using this log in to Apply Online website.

Fill up the form carefully

Make online payment

Submit