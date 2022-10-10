Haryana: Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as burning effigy of Ravana falls in Yamunanagar

In field of academics, Punjab CM bats for collaboration with Tajikistan

2,500 posts in police department to be filled up soon: Punjab CM

Haryana: Half-burnt body of 7 year old girl found

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Oct 10: The half-burnt body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was found in a nearby forest area here on Sunday, police said.

The girl, daughter of a labourer, had gone missing after she went to answer nature's call on Saturday.

Family members and villagers searched the girl in the entire village on Saturday evening but could not find her. Later, they informed the police, news agency PTI reported.

Domestic rape survivor can’t perform at school is a wrong assumption: Court

Police launched a search operation in the village and surrounding areas. They found the half-burnt body of the girl in the nearby forest area, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, police found that 18-year-old Pawan was talking to the girl. He was taken into custody. A forensic team was also called to the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Kumar said post-mortem of the body will be conducted and her viscera will be sent to a forensic lab for examination.

He appealed to the villagers to remain calm and maintain peace.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 13:14 [IST]