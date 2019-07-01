Haryana Govt jobs: Over 1,000 ABRC jobs at HSSPP up for grabs; How to apply online, last date Jul-4

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

Chandigarh, July 01: Haryana govt jobs have been announced and HSSPP recruitment drive is underway for 1207 Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) job openings. Limited time is left to apply for these Haryana govt jobs as the last date to apply for HSSP ABRC openings is July 4, 2019.

HSSPP job details: Eligibility, exam pattern

The official notification has been released on Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad or HSSPP official website www.hsspp.in and the recruitment process involves written examination and interview. Candidates must have completed Post Graduate in 1st class with B.Ed/ M.Phil/ UGC Net and Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/ B.A/ MA with Hindi as one of the subjects. The written exam would be 100 marks and questions would be on general knowledge, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, child development, and psychology. English and hindi upto class 10th would also be tested. The exam duration would be 2 hours.

HSSPP Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) jobs Official notification: Click Here

Steps to apply for HSSPP Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) jobs:

Visit this page - Click Here

Read all the instructions and scroll down.

Click on registration and register first.

Using new username and password, login again.

Now, fill out the detailed form.

Submit