    Haryana govt jobs: 4858 clerk jobs announced; HSSC clerk recruitment notification out; How to apply

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, June 21: HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 notification is out and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has announced a total of 4858 Haryana govt clerk job openings on official website. Direct link to apply online for HSSC clerk jobs is given below.

    HSSC has invited online applications for direct recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks of Group C. HSSC is conducting recruitment process for clerical jobs in Haryana government. The type of employment id full-time.

    HSSC clerk jobs online application would begin from June 24, 2019, and the last date to apply for these Haryana gvot jobs is July 8, 2019. HSSC clerk recruitment process involves written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience. The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from July 22, 2019 to August 18, 2019

    For details of HSSC jobs exam pattern and dates: Click Here

    Download HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 official notification: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for HSSC clerk jobs - [CLICK HERE] .

    This link would become active on June 24, 2019.

    How to apply for HSSC clerk jobs:

    CLICK HERE to download official notification.

  • Read all the instructions carefully and keep scanned copies of required document ready.
  • On June 24, this [CLICK HERE

    haryana jobs

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
