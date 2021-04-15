Haryana cancels Class 10 board exam, postpones Class 12 exam

New Delhi, April 15: Haryana government on Thursday decided to postpone Class 12 exams and cancel Class 10 board exams 2021 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"After CBSE's decision, we have also decided to cancel the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education, keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation.

"We have also decided to postpone the board exams of class 12," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. He said the result of class 10 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment of students. The state board exams were to start later this month and continue till mid-May.

Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases.

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 postponed

"The Class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," a Ministry of Education official said.

The decision on the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Haryana have also registered a sharp increase in recent days.