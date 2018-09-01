  • search

Father- son duo booked for posting obscene pictures of girls on social media

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Phagwara, Sept 1: A man and his son have been booked for posting objectionable pictures of four female students, including a minor, of a private university on social media, police said on Saturday.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The booked duo have been identified as Yatin Bedi and his father Jaswinder Bedi of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, and the complainants were three female students, they said. The complainants claimed objectionable pictures of the minor along with theirs, were uploaded on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, using fake IDs, police said.

    The duo have been booked under Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books,etc), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

    For more Chandigarh news Click Here.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    social media obscenity photos minor girl students

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue