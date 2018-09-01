Father- son duo booked for posting obscene pictures of girls on social media

Phagwara, Sept 1: A man and his son have been booked for posting objectionable pictures of four female students, including a minor, of a private university on social media, police said on Saturday.

The booked duo have been identified as Yatin Bedi and his father Jaswinder Bedi of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, and the complainants were three female students, they said. The complainants claimed objectionable pictures of the minor along with theirs, were uploaded on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, using fake IDs, police said.

The duo have been booked under Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books,etc), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

PTI