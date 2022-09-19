Chandigarh video leak: 3 accused sent to 7-day police remand

Chandigarh, Sep 19: The Kharar court in Mohali has sent three accused to 7-day police remand in connection with the case of leaked videos of women students in the common washroom at Chandigarh University.

All the three accused were produced in the court on Monday. Sandeep Sharma, advocate of the accused, told the media that their mobiles will be sent for forensic probe. The cops have found two videos (One is of the accused girl and other is of some other girl), he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations leveled by the students of Chandigarh University.

All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University MMS scandal

The SIT has been formed under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo, police told PTI. The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked.

They also leveled allegations of misbehaviour against a warden. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Police also said the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found. She was arrested shortly while her alleged boyfriend was nabbed from Himachal on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man, too, was apprehended from the hill state on Sunday evening. The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police.

Following assurances of a fair and transparent probe, the students ended their protest at around 1.30 am on Monday, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told the news agency.

Chandigarh University video leak: Students end protest after cop ensure fair probe; 2 hostel wardens sacked

The university then announced "non-teaching days" till September 24, following which several students were seen returning to their homes. Some parents of students also took back their wards from the campus.

