YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pak currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 6: Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized Rs 3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.

    Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Monday.

    BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pak currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib
    Representational Image

    The family lives at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, police said. During questioning, the woman said she received the money from her brother, who lives across the border, and he had come to the gurdwara to meet them.

    After Pakistan rangers open fire, BSF gives befitting replyAfter Pakistan rangers open fire, BSF gives befitting reply

    There were 100 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 1 lakh and the rest were Rs 5,000 notes, police said. This was Kumar and his grandmother's second visit to the gurdwara. They had previously visited the shrine about six months ago, they said.

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    bsf seized

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X