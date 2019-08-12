Keep youself updated with latestChandigarh News
755 Haryana govt jobs announced, HSSC recruitment 2019 notification out, direct link to apply
Chandigarh
Chandigarh, Aug 12: HSSC recruitment 2019 is underway and over 750 Haryana govt jobs have been announced. HSSC recruitment notification download link and direct link to apply for these HSSC jobs are given below. HSSC has announced a total of 755 vacancies for the posts of Operator, Supervisor and Others.
Last date to apply for these HSSC jobs is September 10, 2019.
HSSC job openings are for a range of professions across different departments of Haryana govt and the application process would begin on August 26, 2019. The qualification required and selection process varies from job to job so please download official notification from the link given below.
HSSC recruitment 2019 official notification in pdf: Click Here
HSSC 755 job openings post-wise details:
- Assistant Manager (Estate): 08
- Assistant Accountant: 07
- Assistant Programmer: 01
- Tubewell Operator: 20
- Pipe Fitter: 01
- Legal Assistant: 09
- Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06
- Assistant Manager (Utility): 03
- Assistant Manager (IA): 36
- Tracer: 02
- Assistant: 28
- Senior Account Clerk: 23
- Draftsman Planning: 01
- Accounts Clerk: 22
- Sub Divisional Clerk: 49
- Chargeman Mechanical: 38
- Blacksmith: 02
- Supervisor: 18
- Welder: 05
- Turner: 07
- Mason: 19
- Artificer: 10
- Fitter: 11
- Earth Work Mistry: 06
- Electrician: 28
- Plumber: 02
- Operator: 284
- Assistant Revenue clerk: 50
- Zilledar: 23
- Draftsman(Civil): 19
- Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02
- Tracer: 01
- Assistant Draughtsman: 14
- Visit http://www.hssc.gov.in/
- Click on "Advertisements".
- Under list, the one you are looking for is Adv no. 14/2019
- There is a pdf icon, and you can download notification here.
- The direct link to apply is not active yet and would become active from August 26 onwards
- This is the direct link to apply -http://adv142019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
- The othet way is to visit www.hssc.gov.in and click on recruitment tab.
- In the drop down, there is apply for job option. Click on it.
- There are list of links to apply which have been activated.
- The ink for these vacancies would become active after August 26, 10:00 am
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-