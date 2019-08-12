755 Haryana govt jobs announced, HSSC recruitment 2019 notification out, direct link to apply

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

Chandigarh, Aug 12: HSSC recruitment 2019 is underway and over 750 Haryana govt jobs have been announced. HSSC recruitment notification download link and direct link to apply for these HSSC jobs are given below. HSSC has announced a total of 755 vacancies for the posts of Operator, Supervisor and Others.

Last date to apply for these HSSC jobs is September 10, 2019.

HSSC job openings are for a range of professions across different departments of Haryana govt and the application process would begin on August 26, 2019. The qualification required and selection process varies from job to job so please download official notification from the link given below.

HSSC recruitment 2019 official notification in pdf: Click Here

HSSC 755 job openings post-wise details: