“GODAVARI Celebrates Ugadi with Expansion”

USA, Mar 31st 2017: Godavari Group - A Fastest Growing Indian Restaurant in USA wishes all the Telugu, Kannadiga and Marathi friends on the planet a Prosperous New Year and a new Beginning on the occasion of Ugadi/Gudi Padva.

On this New Year, Godavari is expanding its Head Quarters in Woburn, MA making it one of the largest Indian restaurant in the entire New England Area joining Godavari Hartford.

Godavari Woburn expanded with a Banquet Hall called "Pushkara". It's Authentic Village Ambience will make the food lovers Spell Bound while giving the feel of having food at your Grand Parent's Village. "Pushkara" will sure be the ideal place to celebrate your special event while satisfying your Taste-Buds.

Celebrating both the occasions of Ugadi and Grand Expansion, Godavari is serving a Grandeur Buffet this Weekend in Woburn and all Other Locations across the Country with some tongue popping recipes like "Avakai Dosa", "Simbu Sambar Biryani", "Ratthalu Royyala Pulusu", "Pakodi Pulao", "Telugu Kodi kabab" and a lot more to excite the Godavari food lovers.

We Sincerely Thank, "All our Food Lovers across the country for supporting us in more than 15 locations within just 2 years of our inception. We could only reciprocate them, Serving Authentic Food with different recipes every day." Says Teja Chekuri, Co-Founder of Godavari.

"We are soon starting Dinner Specials like "Vetagadu Combo", "4G Annam" & More.... with Every Month Special Menu across all our locations that will sure satisfy your Appetite" Says Jaswanth Reddy, Chief of Operations.

Godavari Group is all set to cook in Kansas City, Detroit, Columbus, Houston, Nashville, Harrisburg, Houston, Atlanta in next few months while Pursuing many potential locations across the World.

Team Godavari is also venturing into "Food Trucks" in Boston this April with a brand named as "Spicy Salaa". They will soon be driving to our other locations & other potential places across the country.

This Ugadi, Come and Enjoy our Grandeur Buffet across all our Kitchens of "Godavari".

www.GodavariUS.com

Press note released by: Indian Clicks, LLC