Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 5-ft high Ma Kali sculpture on Diwali

Bhubaneswar

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24: World-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Diwali has created a sand art of Goddess Maa Kali with the installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik installed 4,045 diyas in the sculpture with the message 'Let's burn out all the negativity.'

Pattnaik took to Twitter and wrote, "My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha."

My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/zFJSfVyVTm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2022

Pattnaik and his students from the sand art institute created a 5-foot-high sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with the installation of 4,045 Diyas. They used 6 tonnes of sand and took 5 hours to complete the beautiful sculpture.

Sudarshan Pattnaik appealed to people to keep the environment clean and enjoy a pollution-free Diwali.

Diwali is being celebrated this year on October 24, today. The day is celebrated as the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.