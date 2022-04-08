OSSTET 2nd Phase Result 2022 Out: How To Check

Kalinga Literary Festival, British Council Come Together For 5 Films for Freedom' In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released OSSTET Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the Odisha TET 2022 can checke their OSSTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website.

Candidates who have scored the minimum required marks can apply for teaching posts in schools of Odisha. The certificate is valid till the candidates reaches upper age limit as prescribed by the government for the teacher's post.

How to check OSSTET Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of OSSTET - bseodisha.ac.in

On homepage, Click on 'RESULTS' tab

You will be directed to a new page - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa

Now, click on 'OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd)'

Enter required details like your Roll Number and DOB

Your OSSTET Marks 2022 will appear

Download and keep a copy

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:54 [IST]