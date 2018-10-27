  • search

Odisha: Seven elephants electrocuted in Dhenkanal district

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 27: Seven elephants have reportedly died after coming in contect with a live wire in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The elephants were found dead on Saturday morning in Kamalanga village.

    It is being suspected that the animals were electrocuted to death after they came into contact with a live wire, reports news agency ANI. Forest and wildlife department officials have been called in and an investigation has begun.

    Seven elephants electrocuted in Dhenkanal district (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    An overhead electric wire was hanging loosely near a railway track. Late last night, around 13 elephants were crossing the railway track in the forest, when seven of them came in contact with the electric wire and died on the spot.

    Earlier this week, two wild elephants were accidentally electrocuted while straying in the jungle at Wokha district of Nagaland.

    India has the world's largest population of wild Asian elephants, but it is declining.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
