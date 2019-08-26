Odisha jobs: Check official notification for 128 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies

  • search
    Bhubaneswar, Aug 26: For the post of Graduate Teachers in Odisha, a 128 vacancy list has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 128 vacancies are available under the Science Stream in Group B of State Service for newly created Mega Urban Educational Complex - Biju Pattnaik Adarsha Bidyalaya/14 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools and 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools functioning under ST & SC Development Department.

    The last date to apply is September 1 2019 and the last date to pay the fee is September 25 2019. The posts are on temporary basis and are likely to be made permanent.

    Candidates should have a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognised university. They should have at least 50 per cent marks or two years integrated M.Sc. from Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

    They should also have B.Ed. or an equivalent degree recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognised university.

    The age limit is a minimum of 21 years and maximum of 32 years. For more details candidates can check here: http://opsconline.gov.in/061920/061920.pdf.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
