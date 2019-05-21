Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 finally declared

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, May 21: The Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

There was a delay in the declaration of the results owing to restoration work in the state.

Over 5 lakh students were eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results are available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter roll number and other required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

