CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 declared, direct link to check

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, June 21: The CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were held between March 7 and March 30 2019. Nearly 2.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The board it may be recalled had announced the Class 12 Science exam results on June 3. 72.33 per cent students had cleared the examinations. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

or Click on the relevant result link

Enter requires details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout