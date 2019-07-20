  • search
    AIIMS Jobs: 121 Senior Resident vacancies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Download official notification

    Bhubaneswar, July 20: AIIMS Bhubaneswar jobs have been announced and the AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment notification for 121 Senior Residents vacancies is out on official website. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019 for senior residents on-line registration of application is yet to be made available on official site aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar jobs reservation details:

    Out of the 121 AIIMS Bhubaneswar senior residents job openings, 62 are for general merit or unreserved. 32 vacancies are reserved for OBC category, 19 senior resident vacancies for Schedule caste (SC) category, 5 for ST category and 3 reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctor job openings are for many posts like Anaesthesiology - 07 openings, Anatomy- 01 vacancy, Biochemistry- 03 job openings, Burns & Plastic Surgery- 06 vacancies, Community Medicine- 05 job openings, Dentistry- 02 vacancies, Dermatology- 03 job openings, Endocrinology- 04 vacancies, ENT- 02 openings, FMT- 01 vacancy.

    Complete details of AIIMS Bhubaneswar department-wise job openings:

    Here are other vacancies details (Post - number of vacancies): Gastroenterology- 01, General Medicine- 10, General Surgery- 17, Medical Oncology / Haematology- 10, Microbiology- 02, Nephrology- 03, Neurology- 02, Nuclear Medicine- 03, Obst. & Gynaecology- 05, Ophthalmology- 03, Orthopedics- 05, Pathology- 01, Paediatric & Neonatology- 03, PMR- 01, Psychiatry- 01, Radiodiagnosis- 04, Radiotherapy- 04, Transfusion Med- 01, Emergency Medicine- 02, Urology- 08 and Hospital Administration- 01. Complete details of AIIMS Bhubaneswar jobs are given in official AIIMS notification which can be downloaded below.

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar senior residents job openings official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar jobs:

    • Visit https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in
    • Click on recruitments.
    • A link will appear shortly here which will say - Online application for Senior Resident(Non-Academic).
    • Written examination will only be conducted when number of applicants are more than three timesthan the number of posts advertised. However, there will be no written test for the post against which less number of applications are received than the vacancies.
    • Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will have the discretion to decide for which post written examination to be conducted and for which post there will be no written examination.

