Shivraj hints at enacting anti-conversion law in MP

Bhopal

oi-Nitesh Jha

Under PESA Act, Gram Sabha has the right to give the land back to the real owner, cornered in a wrong manner or through marrying someone by laying a trap, he said.

Bhopal, Dec 12: What could be construed as a prelude to bringing in laws to check 'Love Jihad' cases in his State, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reiterated that religious conversions should be prohibited by enacting an anti-conversion law forthwith.

Speaking at the inauguration of Educational and Multipurpose Skill Development Centre in MP Nagar here on Sunday, Chouhan said, "A stringent law should be enacted to stop the vicious cycle of religious conversion because conversion cases are still running under different guises."

"And under the Panchayats (Extensions to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), the Gram Sabha has the right to give the land back to the real owner, cornered in a wrong manner or through marrying someone by laying a trap," a news agency quoted him as saying in his inaugural address.

Earlier also, CM Chouhan, who is fondly called 'Mama', had said that his government will not tolerate 'Love Jihad' at any cost and if required, it will bring in stricter laws against it. "Some people from other religions marry the daughter of a tribal family just to buy land. This is not love, it is 'jihad' in the name of love, and I will not allow this game of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh at any cost," he had said during an event in Indore.

The opposition parties had hit out at Chouhan for his remarks. Speaking in the State Assembly on December 6, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh attacked him claiming that Love Jihad was 'fake'. "The government speaks nothing but lies. Love-jihad is totally fake. The Constitution of India gives an absolute right to a person from any religion to have a relationship or marry anyone irrespective of faith. It is a conspiracy to change the Constitution. Love Jihad never existed," he alleged.

However, reacting to the Congress leader's statement in the House, BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani retorted saying no responsible leader should make such 'irresponsible statements' in the quest for political appeasement. "He (Singh) or the people around him have never experienced the pain (of Love-Jihad). Congress must have decided that conversion has to be promoted," added Sabnani.

(With input from ANI)

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 13:18 [IST]