MP TET Result 2019 declared, direct link to download

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Oct 30: The MP TET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared by the Professional Exam Board, Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held to fill vacancies in the Middle School seats.

12,374 teaching posts will be filled on the basis of MP TET 2019 Results for Middle School Eligibility Test. The teaching positions are open for all subjects that are taught in the middle schools based in the state i.e. Social Science, Mathematics, Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics and General Science says an official notification. The result is available on peb.mp.gov.in.

How to check MP TET Result 2019:

Go to peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout