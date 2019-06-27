  • search
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP Govt jobs: MPPGCL announces 29 apprentice vacancies, how to apply?

    By
    |

    Bhopal, June 27: MPPGCL recruitment is underway and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Co. Ltd or MPPGCL has announced Graduate and Technical Apprentice jobs on official website. MPPGCL has advertised for 22 Graduate apprentice job openings and 7 Technical Apprentice vacancies.

    The selection process would based on Merit and the last date to apply is July 31, 2019. The type of employment is full time. The mode of application is offline.

    MP Govt jobs: MPPGCL announces 29 apprentice vacancies, how to apply?

    MPPGCL jobs official notification and application form: Click Here

    The education qualification required for Graduate Apprentice posts is Graduate Degree in Mechanic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering From recognised University. For Technical Apprentice, requirement is Diploma in Mechanic Engineering, Electrical Engineering From recognised Institute/ University from Madhya Pradesh Technical Education.

    For all information about MPPGCL jobs: Click Here

    How to apply for MPPGCL apprentice vacancies:

    • Visit http://www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in/careers.html
    • Click on "ADVERTISEMENT & APPLICATION FORM OF GRADUATE AND TECHNICAL APPRENTICE - SGTPS, BIRSINGHPUR (NEW*)"
    • Download the pdf file that opens.
    • This file has both notification and application form
    • Take printout of application for and fill it up

    Send it by registered/speed post to below address:

    Superintending Engineer (M.P.C.), SGTPS, Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited, Birsinghpur, Dist-Umariya, M.P. Pin-484551 on or before July 31, 2019.

    More BHOPAL News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh jobs

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue