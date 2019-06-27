MP Govt jobs: MPPGCL announces 29 apprentice vacancies, how to apply?

Bhopal

oi-Vikas SV

Bhopal, June 27: MPPGCL recruitment is underway and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Co. Ltd or MPPGCL has announced Graduate and Technical Apprentice jobs on official website. MPPGCL has advertised for 22 Graduate apprentice job openings and 7 Technical Apprentice vacancies.

The selection process would based on Merit and the last date to apply is July 31, 2019. The type of employment is full time. The mode of application is offline.

MPPGCL jobs official notification and application form: Click Here

The education qualification required for Graduate Apprentice posts is Graduate Degree in Mechanic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering From recognised University. For Technical Apprentice, requirement is Diploma in Mechanic Engineering, Electrical Engineering From recognised Institute/ University from Madhya Pradesh Technical Education.

For all information about MPPGCL jobs: Click Here

How to apply for MPPGCL apprentice vacancies:

Visit http://www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in/careers.html

Click on "ADVERTISEMENT & APPLICATION FORM OF GRADUATE AND TECHNICAL APPRENTICE - SGTPS, BIRSINGHPUR (NEW*)"

Download the pdf file that opens.

This file has both notification and application form

Take printout of application for and fill it up

Send it by registered/speed post to below address:

Superintending Engineer (M.P.C.), SGTPS, Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited, Birsinghpur, Dist-Umariya, M.P. Pin-484551 on or before July 31, 2019.