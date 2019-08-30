MP CPCT August Result 2019 declared, direct link to download

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Aug 30: The MP CPCT August Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information, which is the exam conducting authority. The results have been declared in the online mode and the direct link to check the same is being provided below. The results are available on cpct.mp.gov.in.

Direct link to check MP CPCT August Result 2019: http://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1172/2575/login.html

How to check MP CPCT August Result 2019:

Go to cpct.mp.gov.in

Click on login for existing user

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout