MP CPCT August Result 2019 declared, direct link to download
Bhopal, Aug 30: The MP CPCT August Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information, which is the exam conducting authority. The results have been declared in the online mode and the direct link to check the same is being provided below. The results are available on cpct.mp.gov.in.
Direct link to check MP CPCT August Result 2019: http://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1172/2575/login.html
How to check MP CPCT August Result 2019:
- Go to cpct.mp.gov.in
- Click on login for existing user
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout