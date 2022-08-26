MP: Cop's body found, days after drowning

Bhopal

pti-PTI

Umaria, Aug 26: The body of a police constable who had been washed away while bathing in a river six days ago was found on Friday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said.

Constable Pritam Baiga (23) and two others had been swept away in the strong current in the Mahanadi river on August 20. One of them was rescued while the constable and a 12-year-old boy named Sahil Singh went missing.

Baiga's body was found on the riverbank near a forest barrier about 30 km from here, said inspector Raghvendra Tiwari of Chandia police station. Search is on for the boy, he added.