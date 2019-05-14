MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and website to check

Bhopal

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhopal, May 14: The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Sources indicate that the results would be declared on Wednesday, May 15. The MP board is expected to conduct a press conference before declaring the results.

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams for class 10 and in class 12 it was 7.5 lakh. The result once declared will be available on mpbse.nic.in.

How to check MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019:

Go to mpbse.nic.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

