Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees; Schools and colleges to remain shut on Aug 30

Karnataka govt to decide on use of Idgah maidan for Ganesh festival

Viral video: 6-feet long Cobra spotted in moving KSRTC bus in Karnataka

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Aug 31: A six-foot long cobra was found in a moving government bus near Sidlaghatta, a town in the Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka.

According to reports, a passenger was first to spot the reptile just minutes after the bus left Chikkabalapur. The passengers panicked upon hearing about the snake and the bus driver and conductor asked them to immediately get down from the bus.

Then, a snake charmer was informed about the snake inside the bus. The snake charmer named Prithviraj found the cobra near the headlight box and caught it using a clamp-like gadget, according to a report in The Times of India.

It took around 30 minutes for him to capture the snake and he then left the reptile near a forest in Chikkaballapur. The incident was reported on Saturday around 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the video of the snake charmer catching the reptile has gone viral.

People can see the viral clip below:

#Chikballapura

Cobra in KSRTC Bus

Passengers who boarded the bus noticed a 6 feet Cobra.

Snake catcher Prithviraj rescued and left free near a forest in Chikballapur.@Cloudnirad @ramupatil_TNIE @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/TpldaalyMI — Vel Kolar (@ExpressKolar) August 28, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 0:33 [IST]