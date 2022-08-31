Viral video: 6-feet long Cobra spotted in moving KSRTC bus in Karnataka

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 31: A six-foot long cobra was found in a moving government bus near Sidlaghatta, a town in the Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka.

    According to reports, a passenger was first to spot the reptile just minutes after the bus left Chikkabalapur. The passengers panicked upon hearing about the snake and the bus driver and conductor asked them to immediately get down from the bus.

    Then, a snake charmer was informed about the snake inside the bus. The snake charmer named Prithviraj found the cobra near the headlight box and caught it using a clamp-like gadget, according to a report in The Times of India.

    It took around 30 minutes for him to capture the snake and he then left the reptile near a forest in Chikkaballapur. The incident was reported on Saturday around 3 pm.

    Meanwhile, the video of the snake charmer catching the reptile has gone viral.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 0:33 [IST]
