Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report on Deccan herald stated that her father and mother went for shopping fto buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on.