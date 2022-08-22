YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

    According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

    Upset for not being taken out for shopping, minor girl kills self
    Representational Image

    On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report on Deccan herald stated that her father and mother went for shopping fto buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

    50-year-old rape accused who attempted self-immolation outside police station dies50-year-old rape accused who attempted self-immolation outside police station dies

    However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

    A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    minor girl bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X