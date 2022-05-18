YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSLC results: How to check class 10th exam marks online?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 18: The results of the Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), popularly known as Class 10, will be announced on Thursday. A total of 8.73 lakh people registered for the exam, which was held between March 28 and April 11 at 3,440 centres.

    SSLC results: How to check class 10th exam marks online?
    Representational Image

    Going by the earlier trends, the results will be announced around 9 am. People can check their results online before it will be formally announced in their schools.

    How to Check Results Online?

    How to Check SSLC Results 2022 Online?

    • Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
    • On homepage, go to result section
    • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).
    • Fill in your registration number and other details
    • Your result will be displayed
    • Take a print for future reference.

    Last year, as many as 99.9 per cent of students cleared the exam. While the pass percentage among boys was 100 per cent, among girls it was 99.99 per cent.

    In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 71.8 per cent. As always, girls performed better than boys. While 77.74 per cent of girls passed in the exam, 66.41 per cent of boys cleared their exams.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    sslc results

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X