Save Bannerghatta: Over 12,000 people send their objections to Ministry of Environment

    Bengaluru, Dec 29: The eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the Bannerghatta National Park has been reduced from 269 sq km to 169 sq km! Vested mining interests have taken over green space. Thousands of trees will be cut down to dig out and drill into the earth.

    Bannerghatta National Park is the only green lung left in the city. We cannot afford to lose it.

    Here is a list of problems with this change:

    1. Mining right next to the park means increase in pollution and disturbance to animals and people living in the park.

    2. Cutting down forest area increases the chance of animals entering the city and causing harm to life and property. This has already happened several times in the recent past.

    3. Bannerghatta National Park is the only green space left in the country. This is the beginning of our only remaining forest disappearing.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 23:39 [IST]
