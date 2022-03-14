Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep: BJP govt ensures you don’t run from pillar to post anymore

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 14: The BJP government in Karnataka launched the Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep programme. Karnataka's Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai while speaking at an event in Chikkaballapur said that it was a pity that people were made to run from pillar to post to get basic documents like the caste certificate and RTC. Revenue Minister, R Ashok formulated this novel programme to end the plight of the poor, he also said.

Bommai also said that the most significant work done by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is that he created awareness among the people about their rights.

This dream programme of Bommai and Ashok was also launched in Kodagu district, where it has always been a nightmare to get property documents done. The programme attended by Kodagu MLA, K G Bopaiah and MLC, Suja Kushalappa was launched at Kavadi Village, Karmad Panchayat, Ammathi Hobli, Virajpet Taluk.

While launching the programme the BJP government assured that the revenue documents will be handed over at doorstep of the respective owners. The event was attended by the Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Revenue Department officials also.

Bopaiah, while speaking at the event said that this programme has been launched keeping the plight of the citizens in mind. They no longer have to run from office to office and waste time at revenue department offices. We have taken interest in delivering documents at your doorstep, he also said.

Documents such as the RTC, Income and Birth Certificates and Caste Certificates, survey maps will be delivered at your doorstep, Bopaiah also said. He explained that an application with 22 point checklist will be provided and the owners of the land will have to fill it up, following which the revenue department official will collect it at your doorstep. The MLA also assured that the corrections in the documents will be done at the earliest. There is no longer a need to stand in queues and run from pillar to post and office to office, he also added.

He said that the main issue that people were facing is the deletion of the pattedara's (family head) name from the RTC (pauthi khatha). This new programme will ease out that process also, he assured.

Bopaiah however added that this programme is not an election gimmick, but has been introduced only with the view of easing the pain of and helping the people of the state.

MLC, Suja Kushalappa speaking at the event said that this is one of the best measures taken by any government in recent times. He said that the Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep programme is like a balm for the people who have been facing pain all these years.

Kushalappa assured that this programme would be a complete success and generations to come will thank the BJP government for this novel gesture. He said that he would ensure that the programme is a complete success and would personally oversee it in case anyone faces any difficulty.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:55 [IST]