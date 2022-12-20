'Rebellion isn't always an answer': Kichcha Sudeep condemns slipper attack on Darshan

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Expressing disappointment, Kiccha Sudeep said each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm.

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has strongly condemned the attack on Challenging star Darshan calling it "very disturbing". He further said that "humiliating" Darshan in public would reflect badly on Kannadigas.

Sudeep has penned a long note explaining why 'rebellion isn't always an answer' and that Puneeth Rajkumar wouldn't have approved of this behaviour if he was alive.

"The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well, who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to we are kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. (sic)," said Sudeep.

"As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn't so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know (sic)," he added.

"Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn't something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn't deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed me as well," Sudeep further said.

Slipper thrown at Kannada actor Darshan at Kranti promotion, incident caught on camera

"Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka are respected across all states. We shouldn't be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn't an answer or a reaction towards any situation," Sudeep added in his statement.

"I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans etc and I'm no one to come in between and speak about that. But I am also someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth an keeping the position I held in their lives, I took this liberty to pen down my feelings," the Vikram Rona star said.

"Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have. Having travelled 27 years in this fraternity I have realised one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let's spread love, and respect and get the same in return from all. That's the only way one can win over anyone and any situation," he signed off.

A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Sunday during the promotion of his film, 'Kranti'.

Puneeth Rajkumar's fans, who were present at the event, screamed 'Appu, appu.'

A miscreant among the crowd hurled a slipper at Darshan, which hit his shoulders. Despite the attack, Darshan remained calm and left the place immediately.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 17:00 [IST]