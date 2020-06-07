Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies; Celebrities mourn the demise of the young actor

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 07: Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday. He was 39. Chiru complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.

South star Allu Sirish wrote on Twitter: "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also shared his condolences on Twitter.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

ಚಿರು ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣದಿಂದ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಘಾಸಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಧಿ ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಕ್ರೂರ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ತಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಮೇಘನ ಹಾಗು ಸರ್ಜಾ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. May the soul R.I.P pic.twitter.com/irCJomgSFE — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) June 7, 2020

My condolences to family and fans.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/UVrAubc3Em — SaiKumar (@saikumaractor) June 7, 2020

Shocking to know @chirusarja is no more. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was an home production of Sarja family.

His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna' where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.