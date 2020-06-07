  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies; Celebrities mourn the demise of the young actor

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 07: Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday. He was 39. Chiru complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away.

    Chiranjeevi Sarja
    Chiranjeevi Sarja

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.

    Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

    South star Allu Sirish wrote on Twitter: "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

    Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also shared his condolences on Twitter.

    Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was an home production of Sarja family.

    His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna' where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    kannada sandalwood

    Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue