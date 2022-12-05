PFI banned but its front openly invites students to join it

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Despite the ban on PFI, at least nine places with 'Join CFI' message was found on the walls of Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga. The Campus Front of India is the student wing affiliated to the banned PFI.

Bengaluru, Dec 05: This September, the government of India banned the Popular Front of India for five years. However, graffiti appealing youths to join Campus Front of India (CFI), a student wing affiliated to the banned organisation, has appeared at several places on the walls of Shiralakoppa in Shikaripura taluk Shivamogga .

Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar has said that a suo moto case has been filed at Shiralakoppa Police Station in Shikaripura Taluk on November 28. At least in nine places, "Join CFI" graffiti has been written on the walls.

The cops claimed that localities have not noticed the graffiti and are not aware of the PFI organisation. It is still unclear when the said lines were written on the walls. The officials are of the view that the message might have been written before the organisation was banned, according to a report in ANI.

"A few youngsters who were active members of the PFI earlier could be the ones who left those messages on the walls," a daily quoted Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar as saying.

Responding to the development, BY Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP and son of Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, claimed that the PFI activists are still functioning although the organisation has been banned. He accused a few leaders of protecting and supporting the anti-social elements.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea against Centre's PFI ban notification

According to General secretary of the BJP CT Ravi, a section of the Muslim community had been engaged in spreading their propaganda in the country since the seventh century even though they have failed to accomplish their goal. "These elements will continue to thrive in society if parties that practice politics of appeasement are voted to power," Ravi said.

The government of India banned the Popular Front of India in September for five years after it was found that it was indulging in terror funding.

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.

It may be recalled that Shivamogga was earlier in the news after a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death by a Muslim gang.