YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Now, Scan QR codes during cardiac emergencies in Bengaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 02: Bengalureans, who are facing cardiac emergencies, can now scan QR codes to get first aid care and medical services.

    These QR codes will be available at all traffic signal junctions in the city for use during medical emergencies, Manipal Hospitals, which launched it with the support of the civic body BBMP ('Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike'), and Bengaluru City Traffic Police, said.

    Now, Scan QR codes during cardiac emergencies in Bengaluru

    "On this World Heart Day, the innovation was on the go through installing QR codes that helped Bengaluru have a quick shift around during emergency services," Deepak Venugopalan, Regional COO, Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru and Salem said.

    On duty engine driver dies of cardiac arrest in UPOn duty engine driver dies of cardiac arrest in UP

    This service will help the affected or concerned people to connect to the emergency number from where at a single click, the person will be directed to ambulance service, the multi-speciality healthcare chain said.

    "Keeping this in mind, we came up with QR codes that are installed across all signals with the help of Bengaluru City Traffic Police," he said. Manipal Hospitals said it has also rolled out another QR code that navigates people through the correct steps involved in CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), according to a PTI report.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    cardiac emergency

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X