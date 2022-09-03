YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Non-bailable warrant against Karnataka mutt pontiff Shivamurthy reissued over property dispute

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 03: A magisterial court here has ordered the re-issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu, in connection with a property-related matter in Kengeri Hobli.

    The dispute is with regard to a seven-acre property in Sulikere village that was allegedly sold for a price that was below its prevailing market value.

    Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu
    Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu

    P S Prakash, a devotee of the mutt, has filed a criminal complaint. Following the non-appearance of the seer in the matter, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate reissued the NBW and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

    The case relates to seven acres and 18 guntas of land in the village, which was sold to Anand Kumar for Rs 49 lakh. The market value of the land was over Rs 7 crore, the complaint alleges.

    Karnataka: Murugha mutt seer sent to 4-day police custody in sexual abuse caseKarnataka: Murugha mutt seer sent to 4-day police custody in sexual abuse case

    The seer was ordered to appear before the magisterial court on September 2, the day he was remanded in police custody in a case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    non bailable warrant karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X