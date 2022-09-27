Netizens divided over Sudha Murthy bowing down to Mysuru Pramoda Devi Wadiyar's feet

‘PayCM’ posters: Bengaluru actor threatens to take legal action against Congress for misusing his image

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 27: A photo of Sudha Murthy bowing down to the feet of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar erstwhile royal family has paved way for an interesting debate on social media.

The debate was kicked off by a Twitter user who asked," Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake).. they might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids. [sic]" He also attached a photo that highlighted a fill-up-the-blank question - We_ to the king.

Her gesture garnered appreciation from a section of netizens, but some raised objection over it.

Why people praised her?

Despite being such a successful woman in business and literary fields, her gesture to bow down to another woman in public was appreciated. Many felt that it is Indian culture to respect elders and she displayed her respect in public. People felt that that showcased her humble and down-to-earth nature.

"It's her belief system, who are we to question Sudha Murthy ma'am. Surprising 2 see a lot of people callin her by her name without using mam by the people who are finding this derogatory. First build ur cultural values and then provide unwanted gyan. Amazing hypocrisy, [sic]" a person named Atish K said.

Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake).. they might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids. pic.twitter.com/L2Q73s7WsX — Guruprasad D N (@guruve_dn) September 25, 2022

He further added, "If u feel the school is not teaching our kids in the right direction, we have an option for home schooling by inculcating our values and belief system to our children. That ways we will be sure they r moving in the right direction. U also save up on the school fee..[sic]"

Why there is objection?

However, users who are not happy with Murthy's act who called it a sign of "slavery."

"Slavery is deeply rooted," a user said. Another netizen claimed, "Look at Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the Mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model," a Twitter user wrote.

Defending her gesture, a user stated, "That's our culture. Keyboard Leli journalists won't understand. Irrespective of age, stature, position everyone bows to Rajamatha. Her culture has taught her this. [sic]"

"People of old Mysore State always have huge respect towards the Royal family. Bowing to the Queen is a normal practice," a user named Subbu Iyer pointed out. Responding to the comment that Murthy is not from Mysuru, a netizen said, "She is from dharwad, mysore Kings didn't ruled there, technically she will not be Rajamata to her or to north karnataka people. [sic]"

"Feudal elites!" a user commented.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 16:07 [IST]