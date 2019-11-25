  • search
    Negligence at Hulimavu Lake: Rajeev Chandrasekhar writes to CM, demands strict action

    Bengaluru, Nov 25: Member of Parliament, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sought strict action to be taken against the contractor and officials responsible for the criminal negligence which led to the breach of the Hulimavu lake.

    The MP has written to the Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa urging strict action and a thorough investigation into the matter.

    Residents wade through flooded water after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru
    Chandrasekhar demanded strict and immediate action against the culprits for their criminal negligence and adversely impacting thousands of families and loss of property. The MP said compensation to the affected must be paid and the same must be recovered from those responsible for the breach of the lake.

    Writing to the Chief Minister regarding the Breach of Hulimavu lake, MP demanded identification and action against those responsible for the damage caused.

    Hulimavu bund breach: 1,000 families hit, vehicles swept away

    The breach was caused by the criminal negligence of the contractor who was carrying out some work on the lake without taking any precautionary measures. The contractor allegedly carried out repair work without approval or sanction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This incident has been caused by the utter negligence of contractor and complete absence of supervision by the Civic authorities BBMP or BDA.

    As a result, hundreds of cars, bikes and houses have been damaged and valuables lost. This loss of property and trauma caused the citizens are entirely due to criminal lapse of the contractors and officials.

    CM must immediately order a detailed enquiry into the matter and identify everyone responsible for this negligence and hold them accountable for this criminal negligence and action were taken against them.

    Compensation must be given to those whose property and vehicles have been damaged. Costs for this compensation must be borne by the contractor and officials found guilty.

    rajeev chandrasekhar bs yediyurappa investigation damage compensation bengaluru

