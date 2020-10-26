Mysore Dasara 2020: 'Jamboo Savari' to be Live telecast on DD Chandana, FB, YouTube; How to watch

Unlock 5.0: Movie theatres in Bengaluru to wait for a day in anticipation of weekend crowd

Mysuru, Oct 26: Amid the coronavirus pandemic scare, the government has decided to organise the world famous Dasara celebrations in the palace city of Mysuru in a "simple" way. Jamboo Savari, the biggest attractions of Mysuru Dasara, will be telecast live on Doordarshan Chandana and some social media platforms.

The procession usually attracts large crowds, as it is the most awaited event. The procession, that normally a 5km affair winding through the thoroughfares of the city, will now be just across 270m due to the pandemic.

The world renowned Jambu Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) will be restricted to the palace premises, to be witnessed by only 300 people.

This time only five elephants led-by captain Abhimanyu will take part in the procession. Other elephants that are taking part in the event are Vikram, Kaveri, Gopi and Vijaya. Normally, 10 or 12 elephants used to participate in Jamboo Savari.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be performing puja at the Nandi Dwaja near Balarama Gate of the Palace, in the auspicious Makara Lagna between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm.

The final leg of the procession will be Abhimanyu carrying the the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi in the howdah to which CM will offer puja by showering flower petals along with other dignitaries during Kumbha lagna between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm, as 21 cannon shots will be fired and the National Anthem is played.

Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the 10- day event every year showcases Karnataka''s cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms.

Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari: When and how to watch

The world famous Jamboo savari can be watched live in DD Chandana besides the Facebook page of Department of Information and Public

https://www.facebook.com/mysorevarthe/

YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvhg-sbsHV_ybFvK6Iu7HLoaOmh3yCcVC