Massive fire breaks out at an eatery near Koramangala in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Massive fire broke out at a restaurant on Jakkasandra main road in Koramangala, Bengaluru on Tuesday. Soon fire tenders rush at the spot.

No casualties has been reported so far. The fire rescue operation is underway.