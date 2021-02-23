In pics: Hailstorm in parts of Karnataka's Kodagu district; Bengaluru rain takes city by surprise

KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released: Direct link here

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 23: The KPSC FDA admit card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission will conduct the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 on February 28 2021. Earlier the exam was to be held on January 23 and 24, but was postponed.

Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment 2021 can download their hall ticket online. The admit card is available on kpscrecruitment.in.

Direct link to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021: https://www.kpscrecruitment.in/RPS/Home.aspx

How to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021:

Go to kpscrecruitment.in

On homepage go to login section

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout