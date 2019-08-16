KMAT 2019 result delayed, check new date here

  • search
    Bengaluru, Aug 16: The KMAT 2019 result has been delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result will now be declared on August 20 2019. The result was to be released on August 15, but the same had been delayed.

    The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to AICTE approved universities. The exam was conducted on August 4 2019. The result once released will be available on http://www.kmatindia.com.

    How to check KMAT 2019 result:

    • Go to http://www.kmatindia.com
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

