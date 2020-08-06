YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 released: Raise objections by Aug 8

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 06: The KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The provisional answer key has been released for Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted from July 30 to 31 and around 1.95 lakh candidates took part in it.

    KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 released: Raise objections by Aug 8

    Now students who have any objections to the KEA KCET Answer Key 2020 can raise their objections on the official website by August 8. The window will close at 5.30 pm.

    Candidates will have to upload their documents in a PDF format for consideration. The board will accept objections only in the online mode. The provisional answer keys are available on https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

    Official notification: http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2020/note_prov_answerkey.pdf

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue