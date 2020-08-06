KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 released: Raise objections by Aug 8

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 06: The KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The provisional answer key has been released for Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted from July 30 to 31 and around 1.95 lakh candidates took part in it.

Now students who have any objections to the KEA KCET Answer Key 2020 can raise their objections on the official website by August 8. The window will close at 5.30 pm.

Candidates will have to upload their documents in a PDF format for consideration. The board will accept objections only in the online mode. The provisional answer keys are available on https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Official notification: http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2020/note_prov_answerkey.pdf