KCET 2022 application process begins tomorrow: Details here

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The KCET 2022 application process will begin tomorrow, April 12 2022. More details are available on the official website.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 will be held between June 16 and June 18. The dates have been decided after taking into consideration the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states, Minister for Higher Education, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.

The KCET will be held in two shifts-morning and afternoon. The KCET will begin with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17 the exams will be conducted for the Physics and Chemistry.

On June 18 the exams will be held for Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

The exam is being conducted in 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres outside the state. To apply for the KCET 2022 registration visit kea.kar.nic.in.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 13:33 [IST]