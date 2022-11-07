KARTET Result 2022: Answer Key to be out by this week

'Gandhada Gudi' box office collection: Here's how much it collected in the US

Bengaluru, Nov 07: Karnataka School Education Department will declared the answer Key for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on the official website soon. The state minister of school education BC Nagesh said that the Karnataka TET answer key will be released this week.

"The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend," BC Nagesh said, as reported by Careers360.

Candidates, who have completed this Entrance Exam, must download your Scores and Cutoff Marks from the official website.

Karnataka School Education Department conducted the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test successfully on 06.11.2022 (Sunday) in offline mode and was of total of 2 hours 30 min duration. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Paper I was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the Paper II was conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Karnataka School Education Department released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on September 26.

How to download KARTET result 2022:

Visit official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On home page, look for KARTET 2022 Result link.

Enter roll number, birth date and click on submit button

Check result

Download‌ ‌and‌ ‌take‌ ‌a‌ ‌printout

