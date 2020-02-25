  • search
    KARTET 2020 application process last date

    Bengaluru, Feb 25: The KARTET 2020 application process ends today. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on March 15 and the last date to apply is today, February 25 2020. The exam is an eligibility test for those aiming at getting a job of a teacher in the state.

    The exams would comprise two papers- paper 1 for those who wish to teach between class 1 and 5. Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach between class 6 and 8. To apply go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
    X