Karnataka weather update: Bengaluru to see more rains as IMD predicts heavy showers till Sep 9

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Bengaluru recorded 131.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours making Monday the wettest September day since 2014, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MET department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Karnataka till September 9. The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, East Madhya Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, West Madhya Pradesh Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu.

24hrs☔ Map of #BBMP from 8.30 am on 04th September 2022 to 8.30 am on 05th September 2022, highest 148.5 mm ☔️

@Bengaluru_East_Sampangiramanagar-2 pic.twitter.com/Y9tByLFVZN — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) September 5, 2022

A heavy downpour once again left Bengaluru city submerged in knee-deep water on Monday morning. The thunderstorms began around 7:30 PM on Sunday and lashed almost across the city. Many arterial roads including the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were flooded resulting in heavy traffic snarls. The BBMP, the city's municipal organisation, has also set up hotlines. In addition, the rain helpdesk will be accessible through the toll-free number 1533.

Meanwhile, forecasts from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and the Met department indicated that the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.