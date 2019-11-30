Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020: Download here

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams would begin on March 27, 2020, and will end on April 9, 2020. You can find the time table below. More details are available on http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp.

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020

March 27: First Language

March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music

April 1: Second Language

April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exam subjects

April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics

April 7: Mathematics, sociology

April 9: Social Science