    Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020: Download here

    Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exams would begin on March 27, 2020, and will end on April 9, 2020. You can find the time table below. More details are available on http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp.

    Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020

    • March 27: First Language
    • March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music
    • April 1: Second Language
    • April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exam subjects
    • April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics
    • April 7: Mathematics, sociology
    • April 9: Social Science

