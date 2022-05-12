YouTube
    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Expected date and time of release

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 12: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Earlier it was reported that the result will be released in the second week of May. However there has been a slight update. While there is no official confirmation on the same, there is a likelihood that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the third week of May.

    Some reports have suggested that the results are most likely to be out on May 16 2022. The Education Minister B C Nagesh had also confirmed that the results would be released only in the third week of May.

    If previous trends are to be followed, then the results will be released in the first half around 9 am. The Education Ministry while giving the official date of release will also indicate the time of the same.

    This year over 8 lakh students registered for the exams which was held across 3,440 centres in the state. The exams were held between March 28and April 11 2022. The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 once released will be available on karresults.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:11 [IST]
    X