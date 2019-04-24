  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka SSLC result 2019 likely to be declared in May 1st week

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 24: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will most likely announce the SSLC result 2019, in the beginning of next month month. The results will be likely to be declared by first week of May and will be available on the KSEEB website.

    Karnataka SSLC result 2019 likely to be declared in May 1st week

    According to a report, the result announcement date has been confirmed by an official associated with KSEEB.

    However, KSEEB has not announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 declaration date.

    Candidates who have appeared for the SSLC exam 2019 will be able to check their result on Karnataka Board official results website.

    The exams were conducted in March 2018. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    Last year in 2018, the class 10th results were declared on May 7th and we expect the KSEEB to release the results around same time this year as well.

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2019:

    • Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the SSLC result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download Results
    • Take a printout

    More than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination in 2018, which was held in around 2,800 examination centres in the state. Once the Karnataka SSLC 2019 results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scores online by using their registration number details.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka sslc results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue