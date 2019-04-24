Karnataka SSLC result 2019 likely to be declared in May 1st week

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will most likely announce the SSLC result 2019, in the beginning of next month month. The results will be likely to be declared by first week of May and will be available on the KSEEB website.

According to a report, the result announcement date has been confirmed by an official associated with KSEEB.

However, KSEEB has not announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 declaration date.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSLC exam 2019 will be able to check their result on Karnataka Board official results website.

The exams were conducted in March 2018. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Last year in 2018, the class 10th results were declared on May 7th and we expect the KSEEB to release the results around same time this year as well.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2019:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout

More than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination in 2018, which was held in around 2,800 examination centres in the state. Once the Karnataka SSLC 2019 results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scores online by using their registration number details.