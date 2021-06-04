Rape in Bengaluru: Time to wake up to the grave threat of illegal Bangladeshi crime syndicates in India

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 exam pattern: Details here

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 04: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 will be held in the third week of July. Once the dates are announced, the same would be available on the official website.

While the exams would be held in July, there has been change in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 exam pattern, education minister Suresh Kumar announced.

He said that only two exams would be conducted. One would be language while the other would be multiple choice questions on Science, Math and Social Sciences. Each subject will carry 40 marks and the total marks would be 120, he also said. He also said that only those invigilators who are vaccinated will be allowed.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2021 cancelled: SSLC exam in July

Meanwhile the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2021 has been cancelled.

As of now it has been decided that the 2nd PUC students will be promoted with some grades. In case a student is dissatisfied with the grading system, a proper exam is being contemplated for these students only after the pandemic situation comes under control, Kumar said.

Kumar also said that 12 days are needed to conduct the exams for science, arts and commerce. The situation is not conducive to hold the exams, he also said. He said that the decision to scrap the 2nd PUC Exams was taken after feedback from all stakeholders.

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 11:20 [IST]