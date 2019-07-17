Karnataka Police jobs: KSP SI recruitment, 200 Sub Inspector vacancies announced; Apply online

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka police jobs have been announced and the KSP SI recruitment notification for 200 Sub Inspector (Civil) vacancies has been released on the official website. KSP SI recruitment 2019 last date to apply is August 15, 2019. KSP application process is open now and candidates can apply online on KSP official website ksp.gov.in.

    KSP Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2019 notification, eligibility salary

    Karnataka State Police or KSP SI recruitment process involves Endurance Test (ET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Written Examination. Total number of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) vacancies is 200 out of which 168 are for direct recruitment. As per KSP PSI civil recruitment official notification,posts reserved for inservice personnel, ex servicemen and Inservice-Ex-servicemen are 20, 11 and 1, respectively. Candidates must have completed degree from recognised University. Please go through official notification for all the details.

    Karnataka State Police PSI (civil) Recruitment 2019 official notification: click here

    KSP SI jobs application instructions in Kannada:

    KPS SI recruitment notification in Kannada - Click Here

    KPS SI vacancies how to fill up forms instructions in Kannada - Click Here

    Karnataka Police jobs doubts/FAQs in Kannada - Click Here

    How to apply for Karnataka Police SI jobs/ KSP SI recruitment:

    http://psinhk19.ksp-online.in/

