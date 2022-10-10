Karnataka Governor virtually launches Tele-MANAS at NIMHANS

Karnataka govt directs seizure of Ola, Uber autos still plying, despite orders to stop

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 10: In order to establish a new milestone in the field of mental health, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday virtually launched the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on World Mental Health Day.

Tele-MANAS aims to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country round the clock, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas. The programme includes a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technical support.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bengaluru and National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHRSC) will provide technical support.

The Union Government aims to open at least one Tele-MANAS Cell in each State/UT.

A toll-free, 24/7 helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country allowing callers to select the language of choice for availing services. Service is also accessible with 1-800-91-4416. The calls would be routed to Tele-MANAS cells in the respective state and union territory.

Global mental health issues on the rise

Tele-MANAS will be organised in two tier system; Tier 1 comprises of state Tele-MANAS cells which include trained counsellors and mental health specialists. Tier 2 will comprise of specialists at District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)/Medical College resources for physical consultation and/or e-Sanjeevani for audio visual consultation.

Presently there are 5 regional coordination centres along with 51 State/UT Tele MANAS cells.

The initial rollout providing basic support and counselling through centralised Interactive Voice Response system (IVRS) is being customized for use across all States and UTs.

This will not only help in providing immediate mental healthcare services but also facilitate a continuum of care. Specialised care is being envisioned through the programme by linking Tele-MANAS with other services like National teleconsultation service, e-Sanjeevani, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, mental health professionals, Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres and emergency psychiatric facilities.

Eventually, this will include the entire spectrum of mental wellness and illness, and integrate all systems that provide mental health care. NIMHANS has conducted training for 900 Tele MANAS counsellors from majority of States/UTs.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme, significance or its importance

The mentoring institutes are as follows:

AIIMS, Patna, AIIMS Raipur, CIP Ranchi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Hospital for Mental Health, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Inst. of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour Bambolim Goa, AIIMS, Nagpur, AIIMS, Jodhpur, KGMU Lucknow, AIIMS Rishikesh, IHBAS, Delhi, IGMS, Shimla, Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, IMHANS, Kozhikode, Kerala, IMH, Chennai, IMH, Hyderabad, JIPMER and AIIMS, Mangalagiri.

Acknowledging the mental health crisis in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic government announced National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 18:16 [IST]